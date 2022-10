Cutting across the political landscape of various political parties, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s journey was nothing short of extraordinary. Besides being a tall leader in the Indian politics, Yadav was liked and respected by leaders from all the parties. Starting from a humble background to becoming Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to Defence Minister at the Centre is what political dreams are made of.



As the world bids adieu to ‘Netaji’ — as he was fondly called by many — we take a look at the life of the SP patriarch through pictures.