The Government of India (GOI) has given a multimodal connectivity push in the north-east part of the country! On Monday, Railways’ Riverfront Passenger Jetty was inaugurated at Bogibeel Road-cum-Railway Bridge. By using the potential of the mighty Brahmaputra River, this will open new doors of opportunities.



In Assam, the country’s longest river cruise service will begin in 2023. It will be between Varanasi and Bogibeel. It will traverse a distance of more than 4,000 km. Via Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBRP), the route will connect the rivers Ganga and Brahmaputra.



For the people of both the states, the service will usher in an unexplored opportunity to use inland waterways for promoting their trade, tourism, and for cargo transportation.



Here are some beautiful pictures. Have a look: