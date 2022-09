On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest following a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London. It will be attended by world leaders, royals, and community champions. Lakhs of people will watch on screens. To Britain’s longest-serving monarch, the final farewell began as the long queue of people who had been lining up since early last week to file past the late monarch’s coffin Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall came to a close on early Monday morning. From 6 February 1952 until her death in 2022, she was Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days is the longest of any British monarch.



Here are some pictures. Have a look: