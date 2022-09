On late Saturday evening, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. She will offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. At Westminster Abbey in London, her funeral will take place on September 19.



Murmu is on a three-day visit to the UK (from September 17 to September 19). She will attend the Queen’s funeral service. On Sunday evening, President Murmu was invited to a reception for world leaders hosted at Buckingham Palace by King Charles III.



Here are some photos: