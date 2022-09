Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the ‘Kartavya Path’ on Thursday. It is a newly christened stretch from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate. He will also unveil the 28-foot statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. Elaborate arrangements are in place for the same. The mega event is expected to be jam-packed with attendees.



Today, at 7 pm, PM Modi will arrive at the venue. He will unveil the statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. Afterward, he will take a walk to the India Gate, at 7:13 pm, and around the fountain to the stepped plaza.



Here are some pictures from the mega event. Have a look: