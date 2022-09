Russia-Ukraine war is an ongoing conflict between the two countries. Although in February 2014, it was started by Russia following the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity, the conflict expanded significantly in late 2021. Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine on 24 February 2022.



The war is opposed by the US. It is helping Ukraine, “indirectly”. It has been more than six months since the present conflict is going on. If we talk about Ukraine and its allies, 4,619 people are killed, and between 9,700 and 10,700 are wounded. Russia and pro-Russian separatists have suffered 5,768 casualties, and between 12,700 and 13,700 are wounded.

Here are some photos that will show you the devastation the war has caused. Have a look: