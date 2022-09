On Thursday, Central Vista Avenue will be inaugurated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The stretch between Vijay Chowk and Mansingh Road on Rajpath was closed for 20 months. Now, it will be open to the public from around 7 pm on Thursday. On the next day, the area between India Gate and Mansingh Road will be opened. The entire avenue will become fully operational by the weekend. The avenue has undergone a heavy facelift during the redevelopment process. The public is required to follow the latest directions.



