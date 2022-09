One of the most modern cities in South India, Bengaluru has been flooded. It has received heavy rainfall. The situation is slated to remain the same. In Silicon City, the weather office has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall till September 9. Heavy downpour is predicted in other parts of Karnataka too.



The torrential rain not only submerged arterial roads, inundated posh apartment complexes and homes, but also snapped power lines, and resulted in traffic jams. To rescue residents from submerged areas, boats and even tractors are deployed.



Here are some pictures which will show you the gravity of the situation. Have a look: