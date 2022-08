Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 300-metre long ‘Atal Bridge’ for pedestrians and cyclists across the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad on August 27. It was a tribute by the local people to former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Atal Bridge not only connects the two banks of Sabarmati river but it is also unique in design and innovation. Let us take a look at some of the images: