“The drop in the beneficiary count indicates that as economic recovery started to happen, MSMEs also recovered. If the banks are unable to sanction the entire Rs 5 lakh crore scheme’s cover till March 2023, it would mean that the stress in the MSME sector, which was assumed to be extremely high, wasn’t that high,” said Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General, FISME. (Image: pixabay)