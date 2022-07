Heavy rains continued to lash Maharashtra’s Nashik district, leading to water levels of several rivers rising and the submergence of many temples that are located on the bed of the Godavari river. The district is likely to witness very heavy rainfall between July 11 and 14. Ghat areas like Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri traditionally get heavy rainfall, but this time Surgana and Peth have also witnessed considerable downpour. Let us take a look at some of the pictures: