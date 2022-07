East West Metro: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani inaugurated the underground Sealdah Metro Railway station of East West Metro corridor in Kolkata through virtual mode from Howrah Maidan station. Irani visited Sealdah metro station earlier in the day. She inaugurated it through the virtual mode from Howrah Maidan station, the terminal station of East West Metro corridor on the other side of Hooghly river. Let us take a look at pictures: