The Group of Seven leading economic powers held meeting in Germany for their annual gathering. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-visit to Germany on an invitation from the German Presidency to the G7 Summit in Elmau, Bavaria. After attending a productive G7 Summit in Germany and interacting with several world leaders during which they discussed many issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity, Modi left for the UAE today. Let us take a look at some of the images from the G7 meet: