New airline Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Monday released the photographs of its first Max plane from the Boeing production facility in the USA’s Portland as it gets ready for delivery. The airline said it is on track to receive its first Boeing 737 Max plane by mid-June and launch commercial operations by July. Let us take a look at some of the first pics of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air: