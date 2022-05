Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched two indigenously built warships ‘Surat’ and ‘Udaygiri’ at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai, and said this will “add might” to the Navy’s arsenal and represent India’s strategic strength before the world. This is the first time that two indigenously built warships have been launched concurrently, the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) said. (PTI Photo)