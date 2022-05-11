Delhi braces for fresh heatwave spell; IMD issues alert – See PHOTOS
Delhi heatwave: The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around the 40-degree mark on Wednesday and start increasing thereafter as moisture-carrying easterly winds make way for hot and dry westerlies.
Delhi heatwave: The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around the 40-degree mark on Wednesday and start increasing thereafter as moisture-carrying easterly winds make way for hot and dry westerlies. A fresh heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday, but easterly winds prevailing in the national capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it. The heatwave spell is likely to start on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Let us take a look at some of the images:
A boy takes bath under a water-pipeline on a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Without the easterly winds, temperatures would have leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius. (PTI Photo)
Delhi had witnessed a hot and dry March, gauging nil rainfall against the normal of 15.9 mm. (PTI Photo)
Buffaloes bathe in the Ganga river to beat the heat on a hot summer day, in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)
Homeless people rest under a bridge near the Yamuna River on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
A student drinks water while riding a two-wheeler to quench his thirst on a hot summer afternoon, in Bikaner. (PTI Photo)
Back-to-back patchy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds had provided some respite from the intense heat last week. (PTI Photo)
A heatwave at the month-end had sent the mercury soaring to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Easterly winds will slow down as the effect of severe cyclone Asani dissipates over the next two days. (PTI Photo)