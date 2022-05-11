Delhi heatwave: The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around the 40-degree mark on Wednesday and start increasing thereafter as moisture-carrying easterly winds make way for hot and dry westerlies. A fresh heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday, but easterly winds prevailing in the national capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it. The heatwave spell is likely to start on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Let us take a look at some of the images: