In a first of its kind attempt for India, Ministry of Railways is using automatic track laying machines on dedicated freight corridors! The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), is using a new construction machine that lays tracks to expedite work on freight corridors. DFCCIL seems to have ushered in a technological revolution of sorts, be it the mechanised laying of tracks or use of drones for project monitoring. It aims to lay around 6,000 km of tracks using these new machines. We take a look at how Railways is using innovative ways, such as automatic track laying, to speed up work on freight corridors. (Image by DFCCIL)