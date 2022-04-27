Heatwave grips India: Northwest India has been recording higher than normal temperatures since March last week, with weather experts attributing it to absence of active Western Disturbances over north India and any major system over south India. A yellow alert warning of a heatwave spell in the national capital starting April 28 has been issued. The IMD said the heatwave could lead to “moderate” health concerns for vulnerable people — infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases — in affected areas. Let us take a look at some of the images from across India: