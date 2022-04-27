India battles extreme heatwave! See pictures from across India how people reel under scorching heat
April 27, 2022 5:42:15 pm
Heatwave grips India: Northwest India has been recording higher than normal temperatures since March last week, with weather experts attributing it to absence of active Western Disturbances over north India and any major system over south India. A yellow alert warning of a heatwave spell in the national capital starting April 28 has been issued. The IMD said the heatwave could lead to “moderate” health concerns for vulnerable people — infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases — in affected areas. Let us take a look at some of the images from across India:
A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD. (PTI Photo)
Boys play in a waterbody to cool themselves on a hot summer day in Nadia. (PTI Photo)
The Taj Mahal sees low footfall of tourists during noon due to the constant scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Agra. (PTI Photo)
India experienced its first phase of heatwave in March when the temperature rose sharply between March 11 and March 19. (PTI Photo)
The weather department had earlier said that northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April. (PTI Photo)
Western and southern parts of West Bengal sizzled as heatwave conditions scorched the state. (PTI Photo)
On the precipice of another punishing heatwave spell, Delhi is predicted to see a jump of two to three degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)