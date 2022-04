Various auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions in the capital went on a strike on April 18, demanding a CNG subsidy and a fare revision in the wake of rising fuel prices. The strike led to a shortage of cabs and autos across Delhi-NCR. Commuters in the city faced difficulties in getting cabs and autos on Monday morning. Though cars were available on Ola and Uber apps, the fares were inflated. Let us take a look at some of the images, how Delhi struggles on first day of auto-taxi strike: