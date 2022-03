The inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against COVID-19 started on March 16 with Corbevax vaccine. Two doses of Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12 to 14 years age group in an interval of 28 days. The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated COVID-19 vaccination sessions through earmarked centres and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of adolescents. Let us take a look at some of the images from Covid vaccination centre: