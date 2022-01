FISH DIE-OFFS



Tonga’s exclusive economic zone of nearly 700,000 marine square kilometres (270,271 square miles) is 1,000 times larger than its land area. And most Tongans get their food — and livelihood — from the ocean. While scientists have yet to investigate on the ground, “the few pictures that are available seem to show a blanket … of ash” on land, said Marco Brenna, a geologist at the University of Otago in New Zealand. In the ocean, that ash can be harmful to marine life. Weeks before Saturday’s eruption, Tonga Geological Services had warned that nearby seawater was contaminated with toxic volcanic discharge, and that fishermen should “assume fish in these waters are poisoned or poisonous.” (Reuters Photo)