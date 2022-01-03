Teens heave sigh of relief as COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years begins – See photos
January 3, 2022 5:56:00 pm
Amid rising cases of Covid and its variant Omicron, teenagers heaved a sigh of relief after they received their first dose of vaccination as the inoculation drive for the 15 to 18 age group began on Monday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited a Covid vaccination site for children at RML hospital here Monday and interacted with some of the beneficiaries. Over 39.88 lakh beneficiaries, aged 15 to 18 years, have registered on CoWIN portal till Monday afternoon and over 12.3 lakh children have received COVID-19 vaccine doses so far across the country, according to the portal data at 3 pm.
A teenager poses for a photograph after being administered a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a inoculation drive for age group between 15 to 18 years, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Ghaziabad. Vaccination for teenagers between 15 and 18 age group in India began on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Madurai A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Madurai. (PTI Photo)
Students pose for photographs after being administered with a COVID-19 vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
A student poses for photographs after being administered with a COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)
Students flash the victory sign as they wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital, in Amritsar. (PTI Photo)
Thane: A student takes a selfie as a health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to teenagers in Thane. (PTI Photo)
A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Kanyakumari. (PTI Photo)
Students flash the victory sign after receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mirzapur. (PTI Photo)