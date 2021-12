A year started with hope of vaccine which took a devastating turn of coronavirus second wave can be remembered for so many other reasons as well. Year 2021 saw more covid related deaths than 2020 due to surge in Delta variant. India also witnessed farmers’ protest and ‘tractor rally’ amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations. This is the same year when Neeraj Chopra made history by winning India’s first-ever gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. Let us take a flashback of year 2021 through these defining images: