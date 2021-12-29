Covid scene in 2021! Most defining images of pandemic which took devastating turn after a glimmer of hope of vaccines
The COVID-19 pandemic took a deadlier and more devastating turn in 2021 soon after a glimmer of hope was provided by the launch of vaccines at the beginning of the year, etching nightmarish memories of people struggling to secure hospital beds, medicines, oxygen and even arrange a proper funeral for their loved ones. Let us take a look at some of the powerful images of year 2021 which depicts India’s covid-19 struggle:
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers, at Sarai Kale Khan Crematorium in New Delhi on May 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Bodies of the deceased buried under the sand during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, near the banks of Ganga river, in Prayagraj on May 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)
A COVID-19 positive child receives free oxygen provided by a Sikh organization, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers across the country, at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on May 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kalpana Sinha’s daughter scribbles ” I miss you papa” on a wall, in New Delhi on May 9, 2021. She lost her father to COVID-19 during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. According to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), 3,621 children have been orphaned during the pandemic, and over 26,000 children have lost one parent. (PTI Photo)
The back of a doctor’s PPE kit reads ‘GOD IS NEAR’ with her name written below to help in identification, at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on May 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
COVID-19 victims being cremated at Bhairav Ghat Hindu Crematory, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers across the country, in Kanpur on April 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)
The second wave along with it also brought in another deadly fungal infection — mucormycosis – caused mainly due to the lowered immunity because of excessive use of steroids and possibly industrial oxygen. (PTI Photo)
A man breaks down after loosing his relative at Jaipur Golden hospital, Rohini, New Delhi on April 24, 2021. Atleast 20 critically COVID 19 patients died amid oxygen scarcity in this hospital. (PTI Photo)
Bodies lined up for cremation at Subhash Nagar Crematorium for the last rites, ,in New Delhi on April 27, 2021. Under the high tin roof, 50 funeral pyres burned fiercely on Tuesday, the hot air filled with smoke, fine ash and muted sobs of shell-shocked famlies. (PTI Photo)
Medics push a stalled ambulance carrying a COVID-19 patient outside Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital, in New Delhi on April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Family members react on the death of a relative, who died of COVID-19, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, outside a mortuary in Ahmedabad on April 18, 2021. (PTI Photo)