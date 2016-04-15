07 / 8

Fan box office collections: In his own inimitable style Shahrukh Khan pacified his fans, who were worried that his character in 'Fan' might just be like those in ' Darr' and ' Baazigar'. Shahrukh Khan told Dawn, "People keep telling me that I do the same roles for the past 25 years. Even the critics say that. But I have tried that and this is different. And Maneesh was very clear about the way this character is played, and I would not take any credit for having done it any differently when people find it different". SRK clarified that the character is not psychotic or a psychopath. It's a story of a very innocent boy. "It's about innocence. It's about when you're young, you have stars in your eyes, and you feel that everything or the person that you love, will love you that much in return. But when sometimes things don't happen the way you think, you get a bit disturbed," he said.