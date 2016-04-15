Shahrukh Khan’s Fan box office collections on opening day soar to Rs 31.47 crore worldwide
Read/Post Comments
- Apr 16, 2016 at 11:28 amRead, #Fan 2ND DAY COLLECTION as per morning and afternoon day report cross 43 CR in 2 days, read>>Reply
- Apr 17, 2016 at 6:28 amAwesome movie. thanx to Shah Rukh for giving us an outstanding performance. Very touchy & emotional. That is true FAN ho to Gaurav Chandna jaisa. tu nehi samjhega..Reply
- Budget passed in Lok Sabha without discussion; Finance bill, Appropriation bill passed by voice vote
- Assam Budget proposes new schemes for women, education sector
- Assam Finance Minister to present first e-Budget tomorrow
- No fresh tax in Rs 41,440 cr Himachal budget for 2018-19
- Andhra Pradesh Budget 2018: YSR Congress to boycott session starting tomorrow
- Budget 2018: Opposition set to corner government in Parliament on financial scams
- Budget 2018: UPA’s and NDA’s starkly differing priorities
- Why universities need better budgetary support
- Budget 2018: Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s financial session to begin tomorrow