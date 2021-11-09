Emotions ran high as the anxious wait of many Indians to reunite with their loved ones ended in joy at the Newark International Airport here after the US lifted COVID-19 restrictions and opened its borders for international travellers. Parents who hadn't seen their children in over two years, grandparents eager to hold their grandkids in their arms, fiances waiting to reunite with their loved ones were overjoyed to see their family members emerging out from the exit gate of the airport, travelling on the first flight from India after the restrictions were lifted on Monday. Let us take a look at some of the images: