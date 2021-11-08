Devotees stand in waist-deep toxic froth in the Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi. On the first day of four-day Chhath Puja festivities people take dip in Yamuna river amid hazardous foam. The water of the Yamuna river considered to be holy which is barely visible. The toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna river was caused due to increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content, a result of industrial pollutant discharge into the river. Let us take a look at some of the images from the Yamuna river: