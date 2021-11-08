Devotees stand in waist-deep toxic froth in the Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi. On the first day of four-day Chhath Puja festivities people take dip in Yamuna river amid hazardous foam. The water of the Yamuna river considered to be holy which is barely visible. The toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna river was caused due to increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content, a result of industrial pollutant discharge into the river. Let us take a look at some of the images from the Yamuna river:
A Hindu devotee takes a bath as part of the rituals of four days long 'Chhath Puja' celebrations, as toxic foam floats on the surface of polluted Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Delhi Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday blamed the BJP-led Haryana government for the formation of toxic foam in the Yamuna river. (PTI Photo)
Toxic, white foam develops on Yamuna river while people take dip. (PTI Photo)
On Chhath Puja devotees gather and take a holy dip in water bodies during the four-day festivities. (PTI Photo)
The water of the river, considered holy, is barely visible in this grim visual. (PTI Photo)
A woman devotee performs rituals of four days long Chhath Puja celebration, as toxic form floats on the surface of polluted Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Delhi's air and water both are poisonous. The Air Quality Index (AQI) hit the "severe" category. (PTI Photo)