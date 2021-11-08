Rains continued to lash Chennai and other regions, including northern districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday while authorities disconnected power supply here in vulnerable neighbourhoods as a precautionary measure. In Chennai and other northern districts, including Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore, rains were in most regions mild to moderate and intermittent since early Monday. The Meteorological department in a bulletin said the cyclonic circulation over south east Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman sea, extending up to 5.8 kilometers above the mean sea level, persists. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.