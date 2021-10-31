With Diwali just around the corner, beautiful diyas have started to make an appearance all over again. Diyas are an important aspect of the festival, as Diwali is known as the "Festival of Lights" and as per the ancient Hindu scriptures, the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after he killed Rawana was celebrated with the lighting of earthen lamps or the diyas. While most Hindu traditions involve lighting up of diyas with oil and cotton wicks and lining them up beautifully along the edge of the houses, this is especially true for Diwali. During the festival of lights, diyas of different shapes, colours, decorations and sizes are lit up.