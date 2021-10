Forty-two more people were reported killed in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region on Tuesday as several houses collapsed following incessant downpour, taking the toll due to rain-related incidents in the state to 47. The connectivity to Nainital was restored in the evening after hours of struggle amid inclement weather, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Dhami on the phone to take stock of the situation and assured him of all help. Let us take a look at some of the images: