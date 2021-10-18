At least 22 people were killed after heavy rains lashed Kerala over the weekend, officials said. Rainfall across the state led to flash floods and landslides in several areas, with the Indian army and navy called out to rescue residents. Some 13 of those were killed after a landslide in Kuttikkal village, officials and eyewitnesses said. Light rainfall across the state is expected to continue, although weather alerts in many areas had been withdrawn, the state's disaster management committee said in a statement. Let us take a look at some of the images from Kerala: