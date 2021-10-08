Celebrating its 89th anniversary, the Indian Air Force on Friday put up a dazzling show with 75 aircraft, drawn from its vintage and modern fleet, performing skilful manoeuvres also marking the platinum jubilee year of India's Independence. The air show at the Hindon airbase showcased Dakota, Dornier, LCA Tejas and Rafale fighter jets among other aircraft. Some of the routines performed were a nod to the country's victory in the 1971 war. A total of 75 aircraft took part in the air show today at Hindon airbase as part of the 89th IAF Day celebrations. The number is significant as it marks the 75th year of India's Independence.