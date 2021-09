Lava continued to flow slowly from a volcano that erupted in Spain's Canary Islands off northwest Africa. Lava was flowing on the island of La Palma toward the sea, moving at 700 meters per hour, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute. The lava was moving in two streams through a mostly unpopulated area, Canary Islands government chief Ángel Víctor Torres told. Some 20 isolated houses were destroyed and some 5,000 people were evacuated.