Chandni Chowk, a 400-year-old legacy that has been a part of Delhi since the Mughal era, has been restored and redeveloped. The revamped Chandni Chowk was inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. With CCTVS, significantly reduced overhead cables and a beautified walkway, the 1.3 km stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri masjid has been pedestrianised, which means that the movement of motor vehicles has been restricted on the stretch. The stretch now has two footpaths, two carriageways and a central verge. The redevelopment plan, which started in 2018, hit many snags as first, the construction was banned in the winter of 2019 due to rising pollution, and then, coronavirus pandemic led to scattered lockdowns in 2020 and 2021. The redeveloped Chandni Chowk had earlier been slated for inauguration on April 17 this year, but it had to be rescheduled due to rising COVID-19 cases and the ensuing second wave.