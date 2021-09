Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Centre that shook the world back in 2001. The terror attacks, in which 4 planes crashed into different places in the US, led to the deaths of nearly 3,000 people, while many others were injured. Out of the 4 hijacked passenger planes, two had crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York one after the other while a third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Virginia. A fourth hijacked flight crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. The US marked the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Saturday with commemorations at the sites of the attacks.