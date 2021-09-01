Delhi saw the highest single-day rainfall in September in at least 12 years, with weather stations in the city recording 112.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday. The heavy burst of rain submerged low-lying areas in knee-deep water and affected traffic movement in parts of the city. On an average, the capital gauges 125.1 mm precipitation in September every year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This means that Delhi recorded 90 percent of the monthly quota of rain on the first day of the month. Let us take a look at some of the images: