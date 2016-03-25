04 / 6

'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' | Batman and Superman of course fight and that is easily the best few minutes of the film. But the problem is in a two and half hour narration, this scene gets lost in the narration. Of the cast, Henry Cavill, as the journalist Clarke Kent and Superman along with Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne and Batman perform perfunctorily. They are supported ably by Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Amy Adams as Lois Lane and Laurence Fishburne as Perry White, who had a minuscule role in "Man of Steel". Here their roles are well-fleshed out and they shine. But, the real revelation here is the casting of Lex Luthor and Wonder Woman. While Jesse Eisenberg portrays the sarcastic and self-absorbed Lex Luthor brilliantly, Gal Gadot as the Wonder Woman is wasted with limited screen time. The rest of the numerous characters get lost in the maze of confusion. (Image Source: AP)