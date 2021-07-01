Celebrations in Beijing to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's ruling Communist Party kicked off on Thursday morning with a flyby of fighter jets and helicopters at Tiananmen Square in the centre of the capital. In an hour-long televised address from Tiananmen Square after watching fighter jets form a "100" in a flyby, Xi Jinping pledged to build up China's military, committed to the "reunification" of Taiwan and stressed the autonomy held by Hong Kong and Macau. Let us take a look at some of the images from the event:
"The people of China are not only good at destroying the old world, they have also created a new world," said Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. "Only socialism can save China." (AP Photo)
Around 30 aircraft formed a "100" as crowds cheered under the gaze of the nation's leaders, including President Xi Jinping, seated at the southern ramparts of the Forbidden City. (Reuters Photo)
China will build up its military to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development, elevating it to world-class standards, Xi said in his address. (Reuters Photo)
In a televised address from the square, Xi said China had achieved its centenary goal of building "a moderately prosperous society." (Reuters Photo)
Thousands of school children accompanied with military bands sang songs praising the CPC. (Reuters Photo)
While there was no military parade, army, air force and navy personnel participated in a brief march. (AP Photo)
The people of China would never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress, or subjugate them, Xi said. (Reuters Photo)
Xi and the party are riding high as China recovers briskly from the COVID-19 outbreak and takes a more assertive stand on the global stage. (Reuters Photo)