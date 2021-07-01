Celebrations in Beijing to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's ruling Communist Party kicked off on Thursday morning with a flyby of fighter jets and helicopters at Tiananmen Square in the centre of the capital. In an hour-long televised address from Tiananmen Square after watching fighter jets form a "100" in a flyby, Xi Jinping pledged to build up China's military, committed to the "reunification" of Taiwan and stressed the autonomy held by Hong Kong and Macau. Let us take a look at some of the images from the event: