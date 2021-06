China is marking the centenary of its ruling Communist Party on July 1 by heralding what it says is its growing influence abroad, along with success in battling corruption at home. Amid celebrations over the centenary of the ruling Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping has awarded loyal party members with medals and called for adherence to Marxism. Xi's speech at a ceremony Tuesday follows a lavish celebration at Beijing's Olympic stadium on Monday night emphasising China's rise to economic and political prominence following reforms enacted more than 40 years ago. Let us take a look at some of the images from the show: