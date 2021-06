Rajnath Singh in Kochi: India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC)will be commissioned next year and its combat capability, reach and versatility will add formidable capabilities in the country's defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. In a statement to the media after visiting the IAC at Ernakulam wharf of the Cochin port to review its construction progress, Singh described it as India's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Let us take a look at some of the images: