Door-to-door vaccination programme carried out successfully by Jammu and Kashmir. Health workers trek miles, reach remote areas, climb hills to administer vaccines. Doctors and vaccinators also administer vaccines to villagers living near the Line of Control in Jammu And Kashmir. As most of the villages near LoC have no access to internet so online registration is not possible for the villagers. This is the main reason behind the door-to-door vaccination drive. Let us take a look at some of the images from remote villages of Jammu and Kashmir as how the health workers administer vaccines to villagers: