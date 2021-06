Torrential rains battered Nepal this week, causing widespread flood and damage to critical infrastructure. The worst-affected district due to the heavy rains was Sindhupalchok, 65 km from capital Kathmandu, where the Melamchi river flooded. Officials said seven people were missing after overnight rains triggered flash floods in Sindhupalchowk district of Nepal, which borders the Tibet region of China, inundating dozens of homes. (Reuters Photo)