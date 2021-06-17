Several low-lying areas and thoroughfares in the city and its outskirts lay inundated on Thursday as heavy rain continued to lash parts of Bengal, with the Met department predicting more downpour over the next three days under the influence of a vigorous southwest monsoon and a cyclonic circulation. Kolkata recorded 144 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, as heavy spells battered the city all night. Let us take a look at some of images:
The southern parts of the metropolis received more rainfall than the north, leaving streets and alleys waterlogged in Ballygunge Circular Road, Loudon Street, Southern Avenue and places in Kasba, Behala and Tollygunge. (PTI Photo)
Waterlogging in railway tracks following heavy rains in Howrah district. (PTI Photo)
Fruit vendors wait for customers at a waterlogged market area, following heavy overnight rains in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
The weatherman has forecast an overcast sky with spells of heavy rain in Kolkata till Saturday.(PTI Photo)
Incessant showers in south Bengal have increased water levels in many rivers, including Ajoy, Darakeswar, Brahmani, Shilabati, Subarnarekha and Kangsabati, raising fears of a flood-like situation in the adjoining areas. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata Municipal Corporation workers cut a tree after it got uprooted and fell on a car following heavy rain, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Traffic came to a halt in some areas as vehicles moved slowly through the flooded thoroughfares. (PTI Photo)