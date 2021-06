Restaurants with 50 per cent capacity, weekly markets and religious places reopen in Delhi from today, as the COVID-19 situation has significantly come under control in the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that only one weekly market per municipal zones will be allowed from June 14. Salons, beauty parlours and barbershops closed since the imposition of lockdown on April 19, will reopen. Let us take a look at some of the images: