Markets, malls and offices in the national capital are all reopening on Monday after being shut for one-and-half-months, with the police and district administration deploying teams across the city to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour. The Metro train services that were stopped on May 10 will also resume from Monday morning with 50 per cent seating capacity only. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour amid the unlocking process in the national capital.