Hyderabad-based artist Rajan Kumar painted graffiti on a road which read, 'Stay Home, if not, It'll be at your home' accompanied by a pictorial depiction of the coronavirus. This is an unique way to spread awareness among people about coronavirus and also the significance of lockdown in containing the spread of Covid-19. Visual art always plays a distinct way to create impactful awareness in people's mind. So, the artist aims that people will follow all the Covid guidelines properly through his graffiti. Let us take a look at some of the images: