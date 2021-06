A consignment of Sputnik V arrived from Russia on a specially chartered freighter at Hyderabad Airport earlier today. This is one of the largest consignment of Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V. The 56.6 MT shipment arrived in a special freighter. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said national capital is likely to receive the first consignment of Sputnik V, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in June, most probably offer vaccines after June 20.