After a month-long lockdown imposed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, markets reopened in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the process of partial unlock started in the Union Territory, officials said. According to new guidelines imposed by authorities on Sunday, shops have been allowed to open on alternate days. Himachal Pradesh started the process of easing down the Covid 19 lockdown restrictions from today but made it clear that there will be gradual opening of the activities in view of a high fatality rate in some of the hotspot districts. Delhi also started unlock process from May 31. Two activities including construction work and factories started functioning from Monday. Let us take a look at how it looked on day 1: