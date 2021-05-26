Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph, inundating the low-lying areas amid a storm surge, officials said. The location of the landfall was north of Dhamra in Odisha's Bhadrak district and 50 km south of Balasore, close to Bahanaga block, on the coast, they said. Let us take a look at some of the images:
The wind speed during landfall was at 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph, as per Doppler radar data. (PTI Photo)
"The landfall process is likely to be over by 1 pm. The maximum impact will be in Balasore and Bhadrak districts," Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said. (AP Photo)
The sea will remain rough till Thursday and the accompanying rain will continue, he said. (PTI Photo)
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) patrol along a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal. (Reuters Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (PTI Photo)
The wind will slow down by the evening and the cyclone is likely to leave Odisha for Jharkhand by midnight, Jena said. (PTI Photo)
Odisha has shifted 5.8 lakh people to safer places, while West Bengal has moved 15 lakh people ahead of the cyclone. (Reuters Photo)
There was no report of any major damage in Odisha though some incidents of trees getting uprooted have taken place, Jena said. (PTI Photo)
Mamata urged the people of the state, particularly those in Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia and Naida, to stay indoors. (PTI Photo)
Banerjee said the NDRF, SDRF and at least 2 lakh policemen are working in tandem to tackle Yaas. The Army has also been kept on stand-by and would be deployed, if needed. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata got 2.24 cm rainfall, Salt Lake received 3.05 cm rains, Contai got 5.42 cm rains and Kalaikunda received 2.2 cm rainfall. (PTI Photo)
The West Bengal government has opened a centralised control room at the state secretariat and several small control rooms in the coastal areas. (PTI Photo)
Most parts of Odisha also received rains, said Umashankar Dash, a scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar. (PTI Photo)
Chandbali in Bhadrak district received 27.3 cm rainfall, the highest amount of rainfall in the last 24 hours in the state, followed by Paradip (19.7 cm), Balasore (5.1 cm) Bhubaneswar (4.9 cm). (Reuters Photo)