Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall on Wednesday and could pack sustained winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour (102 miles per hour), the India Meteorological Department said. It is very likely to cross Odisha-Bengal coast and the Met department has anticipated that it will make a landfall somewhere in Balasore district. Yaas will be the second storm to hit India in 10 days after Cyclone Tauktae killed at least 140 people across western states last week. Let us take a look at latest images of cyclone yaas: